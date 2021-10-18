Foundation Day of Sainik School observed

The 15th Foundation Day of Kodagu Sainik School near Koodige Agricultural Farm was held on Monday.

Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan M P inaugurated the siren on the premises of the school, towards warning the people, during the release of water from Harangi reservoir.

The siren has been set up by Kodagu Sainik School. The sound of the siren will reach a distance of 5 km and will be of help to the people in the region to stay alert during the release of water from the Harangi dam in the rainy season.

A cultural programme was held at Kuvempu Vividhoddesha Sabhangana. The schoolchildren enacted a play, as a tribute to the Covid warriors.

Covid warriors were also felicitated on the occasion.

A photo exhibition on the activities of the school was also held.

Kodagu Sainik School principal Col G Kannan, vice-principal Lt Col Seema Tripathi, administrative officer Sq Leader R K Dey and others were present.

MLA Appachu Ranjan paid floral tributes to the Martyr’s Memorial on the premises of the school on the occasion.