Foundation laid for regional centre of RGUHS in Mangaluru

A groundbreaking ceremony for the work on the regional centre of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) was held near Maryhill in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

Mangalore North MLA and Dental Council of India (DCI) National Vice President Dr Y Bharath Shetty laid the foundation stone. The setting up of the regional centre will benefit medical and paramedical students from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu districts, he added.

Dr Bharath Shetty said RGUHS Vice Chancellor Dr Sacchdananda had given approval for setting up of the regional centre, while Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner had handed over the land near Maryhill for the proposed centre.

The regional centre will come up on two acres of land with a state-of-the-art simulation centre, online library, digital valuation centre, dental research centre, physiotherapy rehabilitation centre. In addition, it will have a full-fledged auditorium, sports ground, shuttle, squash, basketball, volleyball, tennis indoor stadium, gym, and a swimming pool.

Locals will be allowed to use sports amenities at a concessional fee, the MLA said.

RGUHS Syndicate member Dr Shivacharan Shetty said the regional centre of the university will come up at four places in Karnataka.

For the first time, a dental research centre will come up at the regional centre in Mangaluru.

Syndicate member Iftikar Ali, and others were also present for the ceremony.