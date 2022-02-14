Foundation sends body from Saudi Arabia to Mangaluru

The Karnataka Cultural Foundation at Dammam in Saudi Arabia has extended its help in sending the body of a man, who died following illness, at King Fahad Hospital.
The deceased, Sathish Mukund (60), hailing from Nanthoor, was working as a driver at a firm in Dammam.
He had fallen sick three months ago and was admitted to the hospital.
However, he failed to respond to the treatment and died. The KCF Dammam Santvana team members had been supplying food to him when he was in the hospital.
After his death, the members contacted the Indian Embassy and other offices to send back the body to his homeland.
The body was finally sent to Mangaluru. From the airport, KCF-SSF had arranged an ambulance to take it to the house of the deceased.
