Foundation stone laid for coastal berth at Old Mangaluru Port

The foundation stone for construction of coastal berth, a jetty for domestic commercial cargo vessels, was laid by Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel at Old Mangaluru Port (Bengre Side) on Monday.

The coastal berth is developed under SagarMala project of Central government. The total estimated cost of the project is Rs 65 crore with central government sharing Rs 25 crore.

When the berth is completed, it can handle over 70 cargo vessels and up to 5,000 tonnes of goods.

The new facility will have a commercial wharf, double lane approach road, passenger lounge, godown and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Kateel said commercial jetty was a long pending demand of the region. The facility when completed would improve the movement of goods in Mangaluru (to and fro) which in turn will benefit the economy of the city.

The MP said that the work on the fishing jetty at Kulai will commence from February. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given emphasis to fisheries and development of waterways.

Mangalore City South MLA Vedavyas Kamath said with the completion of jetty, the cargo vessels will be able to arrive at Mangaluru from all other ports of the country. At present, cargo vessels with a capacity of 500 tonnes are able to arrive at Old Mangalore Port.

Capital dredging

The foundation stone was also laid for capital dredging of Old Port on Bengre side at a cost of Rs 29 crore.

At the time of breakwater maintenance in 1980, dredging up to a depth of 4 metres was taken up at the Old Port. The current depth of 4 metres will be desilted to a depth of 7 metres from the dock till the estuary.

Once the dredging up to 7 metres is undertaken, even big vessels can arrive at the dock.

The MLA said that 11 lakh tonnes of sand extracted from the dredging will be used for measures to curb sea erosion at Someshwar.

'Take residents to confidence'

The DYFI unit of Bengre has urged District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel to take the residents of Bengre into confidence while taking up the work on coastal berth and capital dredging.

“In the name of Coastal Regulation Zone rules, the residents are devoid of basic facilities,” members of unit said.

The authorities have not brought the issue of the project to the notice of the residents. The space identified for the coastal berth has more than 10 houses, playground of government high school and fish drying tents. The authorities should have informed the residents about the implementation of such a big project, the representatives said.

The district administration should convene a meeting before the commencement of the work to explain the project.

Those who are engaged in drying fish are fearing loss of their livelihood due to the coastal berth project.