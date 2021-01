MLA M P Appachu Ranjan laid the foundation stone for a government post-matric girls hostel at Gundurao Layout in Kushalnagar.

The hostel will come up at a cost of Rs 4 crore and is developed under the social welfare department.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the hostel will benefit students studying in and around Kushalnagar.

The hostel will accommodate 108 students. In the future, the number of students will be increased, he added.