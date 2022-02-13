Founder's Day celebration at Srinivas University on Feb 14

The Founder's Day celebration of Srinivas University will be held at the Srinivas College quadrangle in Pandeshwara campus at 11 am on February 14.

New Mangalore Port Trust Chairman A V Ramana will be the chief guest. Srinivas University Chancellor A Raghavendra Rao will preside over the programme.

A Shama Rao Foundation also recognises the contribution of teachers at high school and PU college in undivided Dakshina Kannada. This year the foundation has selected Ramananda, Hindi teacher of Government English Medium High School at Daddalkadu and Dr Saroja, a lecturer in biology at Bhandarkar's PU College in Kundapura for A Shama Rao Memorial Outstanding Teacher Award 2021-22 for their contribution to the field of education.

S Ganesh Rao is chosen for A Shama Rao Memorial outstanding achievement Award 2022 in undivided DK district. A Shama Rao Memorial Achievement Award 2022 is awarded for his contribution in the field of education, employment, social and community service.

The Srinivas Group also recognises the achievers in the field of social service and has selected C S Radhika, a woman ambulance driver and Varun Alva, Assistant Sub Inspector, Reserve Police for A Shama Rao Memorial Award for 2021-22 for their outstanding service in the field of social service and bravery.

Dr Sandhya Shenoy of Srinivas University will be felicitated for her contribution in the field of research, while Charles K C, a student of the university will be felicitated for his international recognition in the field of painting.

In addition, 12 PhD degree awardees and eight gold medal achievers will be felicitated on the occasion, stated a release.