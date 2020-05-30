Four arrested for poaching in Chethukaya near Karike

The forest department officials have arrested four poachers on the charges of poaching wild animals at a reserve forest in Chethukaya near Karike.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials led by RFO Devaraj under the guidance of DCF S Prabhakaran conducted a raid and arrested K C Sundar, P K Rama, Joshi George and M R Krishnan.

The officials have seized a gun and meat of wild animals from the arrested. All the arrested have been booked under the Wildlife Protection Act and remanded in judicial custody. Another accused is still at large.