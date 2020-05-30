Four arrested for poaching in Chethukaya near Karike

Four arrested for poaching in Chethukaya near Karike

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • May 30 2020, 23:50 ist
  • updated: May 31 2020, 00:22 ist
The four poachers (sitting) arrested in Chethukaya.

The forest department officials have arrested four poachers on the charges of poaching wild animals at a reserve forest in Chethukaya near Karike. 

Acting on a tip-off, the officials led by RFO Devaraj under the guidance of DCF S Prabhakaran conducted a raid and arrested K C Sundar, P K Rama, Joshi George and M R Krishnan. 

The officials have seized a gun and meat of wild animals from the arrested. All the arrested have been booked under the Wildlife Protection Act and remanded in judicial custody. Another accused is still at large. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
poaching
Arrested
wild animals
reserve forest
Chethukaya
Madikeri
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Afghanistan says ready for dialogue with Taliban

Afghanistan says ready for dialogue with Taliban

SpaceX, NASA set to try again for Crew Dragon launch

SpaceX, NASA set to try again for Crew Dragon launch

India needs intelligent COVID-19 lockdown exit strategy

India needs intelligent COVID-19 lockdown exit strategy

Xi risks new Cold War, last Hong Kong governor says

Xi risks new Cold War, last Hong Kong governor says

'Modi inflicting wounds on India, not healing them'

'Modi inflicting wounds on India, not healing them'

 