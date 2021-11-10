Four arrested for trying to sell tiger teeth

The Virajpet forest mobile squad personnel and Thithimathi range forest officials arrested four persons for allegedly trying to sell tigers’ teeth.
The arrested persons are Y C Ganesh, H R Kumar, K V Santhosh and Pemmanda Pavan.
The officials have seized six tiger teeth.
The officials conducted the raid based on a tip-off that the accused were waiting for customers at a bus shelter in Chennangolli.
The officials have seized two bikes as well.
The arrested were produced before Ponnampet JMFC court, which remanded them in judicial custody for 15 days.
