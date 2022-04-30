Four booked for assaulting woman, domestic help

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 30 2022, 22:17 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2022, 22:49 ist

Uppinangady police registered a case against four men who had allegedly assaulted a woman and her domestic help at Mannagundi in Kaukradi of Kadaba taluk.

The 39-year-old victim in her complaint said that her domestic help Kumar was returning home after grazing cow on April 27. He was then allegedly assaulted by Mahesh and three others.

The complainant, on rushing to the spot, had questioned Mahesh and others for assaulting Kumar. One accused allegedly assaulted her with his hand and some other objects. The men who initially had promised to bear the expenses of hospitalisation later backed out.

The police have booked cases under sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons),
354 (assaults or uses criminal force on any woman, intending to outrage her modesty) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC.

assault on woman
Mannagundi
4 held
Uppinangady police

