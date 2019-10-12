Four-day philatelic expo ‘Karnapex 2019’ from today

The first-ever four-day 12th state-level philatelic exhibition ‘Karnapex 2019’ being planned at Dr T M A Pai Convention Centre on October 12, will be inaugurated by former Lokayukta Justice N Santosh Hegde, Post Master General, South Kanara Region, S Rajendra Kumar said.

The state-level philatelic exhibitions were organised nine times in Bengaluru, once in Mysuru, and in Dharwad, he informed, while addressing mediapersons at Hotel Ocean Pearl.

Group Art Director for Amar Chitra Katha Private Limited Savio Mascarenhas, Department of Posts Additional Director General (Co-ordination) Vishva Pavan Pati and former minister Micheal B Fernandes will also be present during the inauguration of the philately exhibition.

Special covers featuring Late George Fernandes, Ananth Pai (Amar Chitra Katha fame Uncle Pai) and Girish Karnad will be released on the occasion. “Picture postcards of famous temples (Heritage-1), churches (Heritage-2), Jain Basadis (Heritage-3) in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts will be released on Saturday,” Rajendra Kumar informed.

A book by Rajendra Kumar tracing Kannada alphabets through stamps will be released on October 13, Senior Superintendent of post offices (SSPOs) Shriharsha N said.

Dak Seva awards

On the same day, Department of Posts Additional Director General (Co-ordination) Vishva Pavan Pati will present the Dak Seva awards 2019 to 8 achievers from the Department of Posts.

Special covers featuring Udupi’s famed matti gulla, Shankarapura jasmine, Euphylyctis Aloysii’ (the new species of frog discovered by Prof Harish Joshy) will be released on Sunday. Senior philatelist M K Krishnaiah will be felicitated on the occasion.

Special covers

Special covers featuring the national flag, Siddi community and Tulu cinema will be released on Monday.

Senior philatelist M K Krishnaiah will be felicitated on the occasion. Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya will preside over the valedictory programme panned on October 15. Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and Chief Post Master General Charles Lobo will also be present.

“Various activities such as stamp exhibition (over 600 frames), cultural programmes, seminar, workshops, quiz competitions for schoolchildren and treasure hunt were planned during the three days,” Rajendra Prasad said.

“Philately exhibition as curtain raiser was organised in Bidar, Bagalkot, Kolar and Shivamogga,” Postmaster General (Northern region) Veena Srinivas said.