Four fresh Covid-19 cases detected in Mangaluru

Four more patients including a 70-year-old woman tested positive for Covid-19 taking the total tally of those testing positive for Covid-19 to five on Tuesday.

A 32-year-old male patient and 23-year-old patient from Kasargod who had arrived in a Spice Jet flight from Dubai on March 20 had tested positive for Covid-19 and were being treated at the isolation ward in District Wenlock Hospital.

A 47-year-old male who had arrived from Dubai in Air India Express flight on March 19 had tested positive for Covid-19 and was shifted to the isolation ward in Wenlock hospital.

The 70-year-old woman who had arrived from Saudi Arabia at Calicat Airport on March 9 was shifted to a private hospital in Mangaluru.

Control room

A full-fledged control room was set up at the deputy commissioner’s office in Mangaluru to collect all information about the suspected patients. The control room will function under the guidance of KIADB special land acquisition officer.

All the details on those who arrived from foreign countries via Mangalore Airport, via airports in other districts, primary and secondary contacts of the people who arrived from foreign countries are being compiled at the control room.

Further, details of suspected patients who landed at Mangalore International Airport, co-passengers who travelled with them are also collected. The control room is in constant touch with those who have been ordered to remain home quarantined.

In addition, the passengers’ details are being categorised based on the districts they hail from and is also sent to deputy commissioners of other districts for further monitoring.