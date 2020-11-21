Four held for smuggling star tortoise in Kodagu

Four held for smuggling star tortoise in Kodagu

DHNS
DHNS, Virajpet,
  • Nov 21 2020, 23:00 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2020, 23:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock.

Conducting an operation near RMC yard, Gonikoppa, the forest department personnel seized a star tortoise being illegally transported in a car from Bengaluru to Gonikoppa.

Four persons have been arrested in this matter.

T Lakshman from Manchala village in Kurnool district and R Lakhshminarayana from Mandalam in Andhra Pradesh, Telugara E Thimmappa from Sidhanur village near Mehboob Nagar, Telangana, and S Nagesh from Bommanahalli, Bengaluru, are the accused.

The star tortoise, an endangered creature, was being illegally transported from Andhra Pradesh to Southern Kodagu.

The car and the star tortoise have been seized.

The accused were produced before the Ponnampet Civil Court and have been remanded in judicial custody for 15 days.

Madikeri CID police forest unit Superintendent Suresh Babu led the raid operation.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Star Tortoise
Smuggling
forest department
Kodagu
tortoise

What's Brewing

Germany's anti-mask movement draws strange bedfellows

Germany's anti-mask movement draws strange bedfellows

Stories that stones tell us

Stories that stones tell us

British man survives Covid-19, malaria and cobra bite

British man survives Covid-19, malaria and cobra bite

India to get mouthwash that claims to kill 99.9% Covid

India to get mouthwash that claims to kill 99.9% Covid

 