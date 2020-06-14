Four houses damaged due to collapse of retaining walls in DK

Following heavy rain, retaining walls collapsed and damaged as many as four houses in separate incidents on Sunday.

A house was damaged after a retaining wall collapsed on it in Pattori in Konaje police station limits. Three children, Akash, Ashwith and three-year-old Aradhya who were inside the house had a providential escape when they ran out of the house as the retaining wall crashed on the house.

As the house was completely damaged, a philanthropist, Prakash Shetty, offered temporary shelter to Thirumal Swamy and his family in Asaigoli.

Another house in Pulimchady in Konaje Gram Panchayat limits suffered damage after the collapse of a retaining wall. Konaje Gram Panchayat President Nazeer Shah visited the house owned by one Antony Vincent Lobo.

One Razia was injured when a retaining wall crashed on her house in Amblamogaru in Tilaknagar. Another house in Kavoor was also damaged due to heavy rain. Belthangady, Sullia and Puttur taluks witnessed heavy rain on Sunday.

Rainwater inundated shops and houses in Kanyana Kelagina Pete in Vittal in Bantwal taluk.

Huge waves were seen crashing against the in-shore berms laid at Kaiko, Kilirayanagar, Kodi, Kotepura, Mogaveerapatna, Ucchil and Someshwara. However no houses were damaged, sources told DH.

In Chikkamagaluru district

Several parts of Chikkamagaluru district received rain on Sunday. Intermittent rain lashed the district during the day.

Heavy rain lashed Mudigere, Balehonnur and N R Pur. Kottigehara received 5 cm of rainfall.

Chikkamagaluru town, Sringeri, Koppa and surrounding areas received moderate rainfall.

In Kodagu district

Kodagu district received heavy rainfall even on Sunday.

Intermittent rain lashed Madikeri, Talacauvery, Bhagamandala and Napoklu.