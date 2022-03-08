Four more men arrested in prostitution racket

Four more men arrested in prostitution racket

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 08 2022, 21:40 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2022, 22:41 ist
Mohammed Ali

Police arrested four more men in the prostitution racket involving minor students from prestigious PU colleges in the city, taking the total number of arrests to 14.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar told reporters on Tuesday that based on the confession of another minor, police arrested a 73-year-old builder Rasheed Saheb of Vyas Nagar, Mohammed Ali of Kadri Tollgate (74), Gregory Leonard Sequiera (62) of Kulshekar and entrepreneur Ismail (41) of Uppala.

The commissioner said that as many as five cases were registered under the POCSO Act in Pandeshwar women's police station.

Six accused persons, including, Shamina, Aisamma, Rehmath Sana, Abobakker Siddiq and Ummar Kunhi were taken into police custody on Monday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

prostitution racket
police arrest four men
Mangaluru
Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar

Related videos

What's Brewing

First photos from the Moon under the hammer in Denmark

First photos from the Moon under the hammer in Denmark

TN student joins Ukrainian forces in fighting Russia

TN student joins Ukrainian forces in fighting Russia

Ed Sheeran sings during 'Shape of You' copyright trial

Ed Sheeran sings during 'Shape of You' copyright trial

Kerala appoints first woman ambulance driver

Kerala appoints first woman ambulance driver

Warplanes for Ukraine? West weighs tricky options

Warplanes for Ukraine? West weighs tricky options

'In the Mood for love' cinematographer shares his style

'In the Mood for love' cinematographer shares his style

In Pics | A peek at some of India's superwomen

In Pics | A peek at some of India's superwomen

Raise a toast to Women’s Day with these cocktails

Raise a toast to Women’s Day with these cocktails

Women own every house in this small Maharashtra village

Women own every house in this small Maharashtra village

Alia Bhatt to debut in Hollywood with 'Heart Of Stone'

Alia Bhatt to debut in Hollywood with 'Heart Of Stone'

 