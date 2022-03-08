Four more men arrested in prostitution racket

Police arrested four more men in the prostitution racket involving minor students from prestigious PU colleges in the city, taking the total number of arrests to 14.
Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar told reporters on Tuesday that based on the confession of another minor, police arrested a 73-year-old builder Rasheed Saheb of Vyas Nagar, Mohammed Ali of Kadri Tollgate (74), Gregory Leonard Sequiera (62) of Kulshekar and entrepreneur Ismail (41) of Uppala.
The commissioner said that as many as five cases were registered under the POCSO Act in Pandeshwar women's police station.
Six accused persons, including, Shamina, Aisamma, Rehmath Sana, Abobakker Siddiq and Ummar Kunhi were taken into police custody on Monday.
