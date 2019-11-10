Four people arrested for impersonating as IPS officers

Napoklu police have arrested four people for impersonating as IPS officials.

Mithun (21), a car driver from Urakkam in Trissur district, Manoj (30), an autorickshaw driver from Cheramangalam of Palakkad district, Abu Hitar (31) and Vinod (27) from Nemar, are the accused.

Villagers of Naladi informed the police about the suspicious movement of four people in the village recently. Following the same, the police arrested them and carried out an investigation.

Mithun, one of the accused, revealed that he had married a girl from Naladi village who was a native of Kerala by making her believe that he was an IPS officer. But, the girl who came to came to know the reality submitted a complaint to the police in Mannuthy police station in Trisshur in Kerala. The case is under investigation.

Mithun had purchased police uniform, belt, stars used in the vehicle, cane and other materials and used them to create an impression with the relatives of the girl, who are living in Naladi village. He was accompanied by his friends, the police sources said.

The car and police uniforms have been seized from the arrested.