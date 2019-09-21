Four sick fertiliser units to be revived

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers D V Sadananda Gowda said on Saturday that four sick mega fertiliser industries across the country would be revived soon.

“The Centre will provide Rs 14,000 crore for infusing fresh life into these industries,” he told mediapersons during his visit to Mangaluru en route to Udupi. The minister said, “four mega fertiliser industries were closed between 2002 and 2003. Already, the country produces close to 80% of the fertilisers it requires.

”The minister said a few more medicines will be included in the Pradhan Mantri Jan-Aushadhi Yojana, which will help public buy medicines at a cheaper price. “The state will get funds from the Centre for flood relief works. There is no confusion in it. The Centre is always with the flood-affected state. It is the responsibility of the state and the Centre to help those in distress,” he said.

Mocking at former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Gowda said, “Siddaramaiah has succeeded in decimating the Congress in the state. I do not know what his final wish is.”