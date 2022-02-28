Four students of CFAL selected for NTSE finals

Four students of the Centre for Advanced Learning (CFAL) in Mangaluru have been selected for the finals of the National Talent Search Exam (NTSE).

The students, Muralidhar (155 marks), Ankith Kini (140 marks), Ketan Suman (135 marks) and Samanth Martis (123 marks) are now eligible to avail of the National Talent Search Scholarship.

Around 4,000 students were selected for the second round from all over India, out of which only 2,103 students in all categories were eligible to get the scholarship, stated a release.

The NTSE final stage exam will be held on October 24, in all the state headquarters across the country.