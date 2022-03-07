Four students return from war-torn Ukraine

Four Indian students from war-torn Ukraine, who landed at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA), were greeted warmly by their relieved parents and relatives on Monday.

Anaina Anna, Claton Osmond D’Souza, Ahamed Saad Arshad and Shalvin Preeti Aranha had reached Hungary on March 2 and reached New Delhi on March 6.

They were received by their family members in Mangaluru, who were overwhelmed to see their children back home.

“We were worried no end until they reached New Delhi,” said Sandhya, mother of Anaina Anna, whose passport is in the possession of a travel agent.

She thanked the Indian embassy for arranging another passport and also for helping students return safely to their homes.

The students and their family members thanked Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra who was in touch with them since February 24.

“He was in constant touch until the children reached Mangaluru. He acted just like our own brother and took all steps to bring our children back safely,” said Claton D’Souza’s mother Olin Lasrado.

The students and family members before proceeding to their homes met Dr Rajendra at his office.

Heena Fathima who reached her home in Ujire in Beltangady taluk appealed to the government to help Ukraine returned medical students to continue their education in India.

“We have reached our homes alive because of the Indian embassy in Ukraine,” she told the media personnel.