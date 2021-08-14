Four-year-old drowns in lake

DHNS
DHNS, Gonikoppa,
  • Aug 14 2021, 22:38 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2021, 23:01 ist

A four-year-old boy accidentally drowned in a lake while playing in Balele.

The deceased is Trinesh. He along with his friends were playing by the side of the lake when he accidentally fell into the lake.

The other children immediately informed their parents. But, by the time the parents rushed to the spot, the child had lost his life.

Boy drowns
Balele
Kodagu

