Four-year-old drowns in lake

A four-year-old boy accidentally drowned in a lake while playing in Balele.
The deceased is Trinesh. He along with his friends were playing by the side of the lake when he accidentally fell into the lake.
The other children immediately informed their parents. But, by the time the parents rushed to the spot, the child had lost his life.
