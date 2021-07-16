Free admissions in Morarji Desai Residential School

Free admissions will be provided to the students belonging to the minority communities, for classes six and seven, at Morarji Desai Residential School, in Kyate village in Kodlipet, in the current academic year.

Free education will be provided in English medium from classes six to 10, for boys and girls. There will be separate accommodation, food, books, uniform, stationery items and other facilities. Physical education, yoga, drawing, craft and e-learning smart classes are available. There will be Arabic training and laboratory facilities in the school.

July 31 is the last date to submit applications, along with the relevant document, stated a press release issued by the principal of the school. For details, contact: 7676473767, 9632746411.