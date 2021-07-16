Free admissions in Morarji Desai Residential School

Free admissions in Morarji Desai Residential School

DHNS
DHNS, Shanivarasanthe,
  • Jul 16 2021, 23:18 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2021, 23:35 ist

Free admissions will be provided to the students belonging to the minority communities, for classes six and seven, at Morarji Desai Residential School, in Kyate village in Kodlipet, in the current academic year.

Free education will be provided in English medium from classes six to 10, for boys and girls. There will be separate accommodation, food, books, uniform, stationery items and other facilities. Physical education, yoga, drawing, craft and e-learning smart classes are available. There will be Arabic training and laboratory facilities in the school.

July 31 is the last date to submit applications, along with the relevant document, stated a press release issued by the principal of the school. For details, contact: 7676473767, 9632746411.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Morarji Desai Residential School
free admissions
minority communities
Kyate village
Kodagu

Related videos

What's Brewing

PM Modi inaugurates 3 new attractions in Ahmedabad

PM Modi inaugurates 3 new attractions in Ahmedabad

Sanitation worker clears RAS exam in a tale of grit

Sanitation worker clears RAS exam in a tale of grit

Dutch ethical hackers on a mission to fix the internet

Dutch ethical hackers on a mission to fix the internet

Tamas to Badhaai Ho: Sureka Sikri’s best performances

Tamas to Badhaai Ho: Sureka Sikri’s best performances

Young Afghans confront Taliban on Clubhouse

Young Afghans confront Taliban on Clubhouse

World Snake Day: Identifying the 'Big Four'

World Snake Day: Identifying the 'Big Four'

Father-son duo’s passion for snake conservation

Father-son duo’s passion for snake conservation

Church in honour of Maradona opens its doors in Mexico

Church in honour of Maradona opens its doors in Mexico

 