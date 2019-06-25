Free books to Pambattaje govt schoolchildren

Reeshilakshi K Manelkar, retired professor of the Mumbai-based World Community Health Centre, gave books and other materials among students of the Government Primary School at Pambattaje.

The donation was facilitated by trustees of Navadurga Sri Lakshmi Janardhana Temple at Pambattaje Karopady village – situated in Bantwal taluk on the borders of Karnataka and Kerala.

On the occasion, students were informed of the village’s role model the late Satyaganapathi Bhat. Padyana Ramakrishna Bhat, retired Corporation Bank manager, advised children to work to develop the school and the village, as envisaged by the visionary Satyaganapathi Bhat.

The programme was organised with the support of Ramachandra Kulal, Mitanadka, school headmaster and the teachers at the school.