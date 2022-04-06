Free health camp for special athletes

Special Olympics Bharat, in association with A B Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences, will organise a national health fest for specially-abled athletes to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and World Health Day celebrations at K S Hegde Auditorium in Deralakatte at 11.30 am on April 7.

Nitte Special Child Care Centre Chairperson Dr Amitha M Hegde told reporters at Patrika Bhavan on Wednesday that Nitte (Deemed to be University) Chancellor N Vinaya Hegde will be the chief guest, while Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Kumar will preside. Nitte DU Pro-Chancellor Prof Dr Shantharam Shetty and Vice Chancellor Prof

Dr Sateesh Kumar Bhandary will be the guests of honour.

The Special Olympics Bharat will conduct medical screenings of 75,000 special athletes across 75 cities through 7,500 medical experts trained in Special Olympics. The organisation plans to launch 750 centres all over India, covering nearly all the districts, she added.

Special Olympics Bharat, Karnataka Assistant Clinical Director Prof Dr Amarashree A Shetty was present during the press meet.