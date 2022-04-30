Free power loom training for women

Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management (SCEM) will be offering free training on power loom for women in the Dakshina Kannada and Udupi region.

In the training programme, sponsored by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), for the empowerment of women, 10 to 15 members will receive training from professional trainers.

The first batch had successfully completed training and training for the second batch will begin on May 9.

Interested women in the age group of 18 to 45 can apply by furnishing their Aadhaar card number along with the application.

The beneficiaries of the training programme will be eligible for government grants.

For details interested, those interested can contact: MBA Department, Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management, Mangaluru - 575007. For more details, contact 9845089165.