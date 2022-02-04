Free precaution dose for senior citizens

Free precaution dose for senior citizens at Kasturba Hospital

DHNS
DHNS, Manipal,
  • Feb 04 2022, 23:20 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2022, 23:40 ist

Dr Avinash Shetty, Medical Superintendent of Kasturba Hospital, announced that Kasturba Hospital, Manipal, has decided to administer precaution dose vaccine to senior citizens, who are eligible as per government guidelines, free of cost.

Citizens over the age of 60 years with comorbidity, who have completed nine months from the second dose of the vaccine can utilise this benefit.

Those who require the same are requested to register on the CoWIN App or can visit Marena Sports Complex directly, with an Aadhaar card or any other government-approved document. 

The vaccination timing is from 9.30 am to 3.30 pm on all weekdays, except on the third Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, those interested can call 0820 2922761.

