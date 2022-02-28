Free training on power loom for women

Free training on power loom for women

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Feb 28 2022, 21:26 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2022, 23:10 ist

Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management, Mangaluru, will offer free training on power loom for women in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi regions.

This training programme is sponsored by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Government of India, for the empowerment of women.

The training programme will benefit 140 women candidates. The training shall be for a month in a batch of 15 members.

Interested women in the age group of 18-45 can submit their Aadhaar number along with the application.

The beneficiaries of the training programme will be eligible for government grants to purchase power looms. Preference shall be given on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The last date to apply for power loom training is March 5.

For details contact: MBA Department, Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management, Mangaluru or 9845089165.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Free training
women
Dakshina Kannada
Udupi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Madhabi Puri Buch appointed as Sebi chairperson

Madhabi Puri Buch appointed as Sebi chairperson

Amul milk to cost Rs 2 per litre more from tomorrow

Amul milk to cost Rs 2 per litre more from tomorrow

Australia under fire for shipping plastic trash as fuel

Australia under fire for shipping plastic trash as fuel

Europe welcomes Ukraine refugees -- others, not so much

Europe welcomes Ukraine refugees -- others, not so much

Desperate Afghans sell their kidneys to feed families

Desperate Afghans sell their kidneys to feed families

Why Anonymous group is censoring Russian state media

Why Anonymous group is censoring Russian state media

 