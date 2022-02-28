Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management, Mangaluru, will offer free training on power loom for women in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi regions.

This training programme is sponsored by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Government of India, for the empowerment of women.

The training programme will benefit 140 women candidates. The training shall be for a month in a batch of 15 members.

Interested women in the age group of 18-45 can submit their Aadhaar number along with the application.

The beneficiaries of the training programme will be eligible for government grants to purchase power looms. Preference shall be given on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The last date to apply for power loom training is March 5.

For details contact: MBA Department, Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management, Mangaluru or 9845089165.