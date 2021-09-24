Free workshop for SSLC students

Free workshop for SSLC students

DHNS
DHNS, Virajpet,
  • Sep 24 2021, 21:50 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2021, 22:29 ist

Chanakya Coaching Centre will organise a free workshop for SSLC students on September 25 in the hall of the coaching centre in Virajpet. 

The workshop will commence at 2 pm. P N Vinod will be the resource person.

Free workshop
SSLC students
Virajpet
Chanakya Coaching Centre

What's Brewing

