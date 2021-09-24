Chanakya Coaching Centre will organise a free workshop for SSLC students on September 25 in the hall of the coaching centre in Virajpet.
The workshop will commence at 2 pm. P N Vinod will be the resource person.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Explainer: Why North Korea wants sanctions lifted first
In Pics: Mass expulsion of Haitian migrants from Texas
Explained | What WHO's pollution norms mean for India
'Kota Factory 2' series review: A missed opportunity
Who will be the next Bond?
Dubai turns page on Covid: Jobs market hottest in 2 yrs
IPL 2021 RCB vs CSK: SWOT Analysis
Ancient footprints re-write human history in America
ITC Maurya told to pay Rs 2 cr to woman for bad haircut