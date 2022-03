Srinivas University Institute of Hotel Management and Tourism organised and celebrated Freshers’ Day PRARAMBH 2021-22 on Saturday at Srinivas University city campus in Pandeshwara.

A Raghavendra Rao, Chancellor, Srinivas University, presided over the function. Likith Kaushik, Food Beverage Manager, Hotel Ocean Pearl Inn Bejai, Mangaluru, was present.