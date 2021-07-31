Friends stand up for each other during Covid-19 infection

“When Covid-19 attacked our family members, including myself, it was friends who stood behind me. I was totally devastated when the Covid-19 infection hit my family,” says Ranjith Kavalapara from Madikeri.

“I had lost all confidence. It were the darkest days of our lives and we had lost all hope. We four, including my parents and my aged grandmother, were infected with Covid-19 and were struggling at home. It was my friends who helped us to overcome the crisis by instilling confidence and strength in us,” he adds.

“I have to remember my special friend H R Vinu, who is a mechanic by profession. He is also a social worker. Our friendship is only three years old. But during the time of my distress, he helped me day in and out. He is the Blood Donors team founder president. He helped in sending all required medicines and other essentials during the time of distress,” says Ranjith, with a smile on his face.

It was he who helped to shift my ailing grandmother along with all others into a private ambulance. I cannot forget the help rendered by my friend during the time of crisis, he says.

‘Instilled confidence’

Ismail Kandakare from Siddapura says, “After I was tested positive for Covid-19, I had to be quarantined for 17 days. During this phase, my friend Azinan, who is five years younger than me, helped me a lot. Our friendship is eight years old. But, his help during the time of Covid-19 needs to be remembered throughout my life.”

“He would call me every hour to know my health condition. As all my family members had to remain quarantined, none of us could come out of our house. He arranged the supply of all essential groceries and medicines to our doorstep. We were also rearing cattle at home. As we were all in quarantine, we could not let the cattle out for grazing. My friend would take the cattle for grazing daily and bring them back in the evening. He would post all my mails. Azinan had turned out to be a true friend when I was in distress,” says Ismail.