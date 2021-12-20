Fugitive advocate surrenders in court

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) of Lokayukta and ACB (Anti-Corruption Bureau) K S N Rajesh who was absconding after being accused of sexually harassing a law intern and issuing threats to her surrendered before the city court on Monday.

The court had remanded him to judicial custody and will hear his main bail application on December 21.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar said that the investigation officer will seek police custody of Rajesh.

"In order to investigate into the allegations levelled by the intern, we need to take Rajesh into our custody," he said.

To a query on how he arrived in an ambulance to the court, the commissioner promised to look into the issue.

Two cases were registered against Rajesh in Women’s Police Station on October 18 and he was absconding since then.

The city police had issued a lookout notice (LOC) on November 9, in order to track down the fugitive advocate.

The LOC was issued to ensure that he doesn't flee from the country. The police had even frozen the bank accounts of Rajesh.

Rajesh besides harassing the law intern was also accused of threatening the victim’s friend not to reveal the information.

Karnataka State Bar Council (KSBC) taking suo motu cognisance of two complaints registered against Rajesh in the Women's Police Station, had suspended his enrolment to the council on October 22.