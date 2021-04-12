‘Fulfil demands of KSRTC workers’

  Apr 12 2021
  • updated: Apr 12 2021, 22:21 ist
Members of the Republic Party of India and Karnataka Dalit Sangharsh Samithi (Bheemavada) submit a memorandum to the state government through the tahsildar’s office in Somwarpet.

The members of the Republic Party of India and Karnataka Dalit Sangharsh Samithi (Bheemavada) submitted a memorandum to the state government through the tahsildar, to fulfil the demands of the KSRTC employees. 

The wage disparity of the KSRTC and BMTC workers should be resolved. The sixth pay commission should be implemented, stated the memorandum. 

Republic Party of India district unit president K B Raju said that owing to the strike, the students and labourers are affected.

The government should fulfil the demands of the KSRTC workers and solve the row over the public transportation system, he added. 

District unit secretary D T Suresh Kumar, women’s wing district unit president M D Latha and others were present. 

