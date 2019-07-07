Fun and frolic in a field of slush

A day-long slush field race, ‘Kesaragadde Ota’, organised by the Ganeshotsava Samithi in Alevoor Gram Panchayat on Sunday, marked sportiveness among the residents of the village.

The people were attracted to the fun and frolic without age bar. Children and senior citizens actively took part in the contests. The people took active part in the sports including running race and relay for men and women, high jump and long jump events.

The tug of war and human pyramid were the most competitive contests. The former event was for both men and women, while the human pyramid was organised only for men.

Frog race and slush field swimming race were other attractions.

“The Kesaragadde Ota is a symbolic rural festival organised in villages all over the district. The festival marks the leisurely times for villagers before completely engaging themselves in agricultural activities. The cultivating of the field and the sowing of the seeds will begin and the slush field race is a temporary break,” said the Samithi members.

Rajesh Shetty, who took part in the games, said that the Samithi organises every year, following the commencement of rain. The slushy fields, which are being prepared for cultivation, are sometimes used for sports activities.