Funeral gets cancelled as octogenarian defies death

A funeral pyre being readied was cancelled at the eleventh hour when an octogenarian defied death by waking up from a coma on Monday.

Eighty-three-year-old Hemavathy Rai from Markanja in Sullia who had taken ill was shifted to a private hospital in Mangaluru. However, her health deteriorated and she was put on ventilator after she had slipped into a coma.

Doctors attending on the elderly woman expressed helplessness and declared that she would survive for a few hours once separated from the ventilator.

The members of the family were returning home in an ambulance when the elderly woman began to cough near Melkar junction. Soon, Hemavathy regained consciousness and begun responding to the relatives.

Members of the family immediately cancelled the funeral rituals, which had begun after doctors in the hospital had expressed their helplessness.

The food pipe attached through the nose was also removed, Hemavathy's son Jagadeesh said.