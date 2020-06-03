Fungal Infection Hip treated amidst COVID-19 crisis at KMC Hospital

A 45-year-old man suffering from a rare fungal infection in the hip received a fresh lease of life after undergoing a successful hip replacement surgery at KMC Hospital.

Dr Yogeesh D Kamat performed the replacement surgery with the support of a multidepartment specialist team. Mahesh (name changed), a stage actor, had previously undergone hip surgery in his town after a fall. Even after the surgery, he could not lift weights and his condition had deteriorated.

Hip and Knee specialist surgeon Dr Yogeesh Kamat said when Mahesh complained of severe pain in January, it was assumed to be a case of failure due to necrosis (where the hip bone loses its blood supply and dies sometimes after fracture). Thus, he has advised a 're-do' hip surgery.

“We changed the plan of surgery and instead put him on temporary prosthetic spacer made of cement with added antibiotics after discovering that the internal tissues were not normal. Tissues were sent for detailed microbiology examination, which revealed a fungus growth inside the hip joint,” said Dr Kamat.

Mahesh’s second stage surgery was performed in April, amidst the lockdown, and the complex reconstruction of his hip joint was undertaken. The expensive metal prostheses allowed the patient to walk fully with the weight-bearing on his hip.

“He is now doing well and plans to return to his normal life,” said Dr Kamat.

Dr Farhan Fazal, an expert on Infectious diseases said, “Fungal infection of joints is extremely rare and few cases have been reported across the world. It is often not diagnosed, as routine testing is not available. Similarly, infections are known to persist making recovery difficult.”

Chief Clinical Services and Medical Superintendent, KMC Hospitals, Dr Anand Venugopal said, “It is important that we take precautions while making it possible for disabled patients to return to their normal life.”

