Furnish details on availability of coronavirus beds in private hospitals: Ivan D'Souza

Former MLC Ivan D'Souza urged the district administration to furnish details on the availability of beds to treat Covid-19 patients in private hospitals.

There has been a rise in Covid-19 cases in the district and people are scared to come out of their houses, he told reporters.

He claimed that Wenlock Hospital, designated hospital to treat Covid patients, does not have beds to treat Covid-19 patients. Even the ventilators are also full.

In such a scenario where should the patients get treatment? he asked.

The authorities should furnish details on the availability of beds in private hospitals by Saturday evening. If they fail to furnish details, the Congress will stage a protest, he warned.

The former MLC said authorities should set up a help desk in private hospitals to help Covid patients.

"We had demanded 100 ventilators for Wenlock Hospital in the past. Where did the 1,000 ventilators received by the state government go? he asked.

He accused the state government of failing in tackling Covid situation in Karnataka.