‘Galipata’ campaign against flyover missing deadlines

Fed up with multiple deadlines issued by Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel over the completion of flyover at Pumpwell in the city, civic activists will organise ‘Nalin Flyover Galipata Campaign’ at Pumpwell flyover on November 24 at 5 pm.

“It is a unique protest to show that our tax money and time is getting wasted. Let’s fly kite in the waste space at Pumpwell,” the activists said.

“The purpose of the campaign is to remind our elected representative, who has been representing us for a decade, to honour the words of the most recent deadline of December 31 to complete the flyover,” they added.

Further, they also appealed to the people to make the kites humourous. Let’s remind our elected friends their responsibility, activists said.

On flyover

The flyover has a long history of missing deadlines. The work on the flyover was approved in 2009 but it started in September 2010. It is part of the four-laning of NH 66 between Talapady and Kundapur (90-km, excluding the stretch from Nanthoor to NITK Surathkal, which was developed by NHAI under Port Connectivity Project).

The flyover was supposed to be completed by 2013. Since then it has missed several deadlines. On Saturday, MP Nalin Kumar Kateel has issued a deadline of December 31, to complete the work.

Kateel attributed the delay mainly to the poor financial condition of the contractor Navayuga Udupi Tollway Ltd, as well as handing over a few stretches of land by the district administration for the construction of service roads.