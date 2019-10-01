‘Gandhi 150 Chintana Yatre’ from today

The ‘Gandhi 150 Chintana Yatre’ is being held from October 2 to January 30, 2020, to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi by spreading messages from the life of Mahatma Gandhi among the people.

The Chintana Yatre will be launched at 9.30 am on Wednesday at Sri Brahma Baidarkala Garodi Kshetra, Kankanady, by offering special Archane at the Mahatma Gandhiji Gudi, established in 1948. The logo of the rally too will be unveiled. K Chittaranjan, president of the Kshetra, and Prof B M Ichlangod, eminent scholar and writer, will be present.

A seminar will be held at the Sarvamangala Auditorium, where Sasikanth Senthil, former deputy commissioner of Dakshina Kannada, will speak on ‘Bapu and Nationalism’. Dr Jagadish Koppa, senior journalist and award winning author, will speak on ‘Bapu Emba Manukulada Belaku’.

The rally will include essay writing, elocution and painting contests, plays on the life and ideals of Gandhi, and seminars, lectures and workshops at education and other institutions.