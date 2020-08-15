Gandhi Katte, a historical site in memory of ‘Father of Nation’

When Mahatma Gandhi visited Puttur on February 24, 1934, he took rest under a peepal tree and addressed a gathering. Citizens named the venue as ‘Gandhi Katte’ which is a landmark and historical site beside KSRTC bus stand in Puttur today.

Follow DH's live coverage Independence Day celebrations here

Gandhi had visited ‘Bottatharu’ (today’s Brahmagiri) Colony and Ragikumeru Colony (today’s Ambedkar Colony) and had interacted with people as well. Later, he sat on an Ashwattha Katte, took rest and interacted with well -known writer Dr Shivaram Karanth, Molahalli Shivaraya, Satya Sai Trust’s Dr Sundar Rao, Elthimar Sanjiv Shenoy, and advocate Sadashiva Rao.

To commemorate the visit of Gandhiji, people of Puttur had constructed a memorial with a statue of the Father of Nation 30 years ago.

Prior to Gandhiji’s visit, the place was known as Ashwattha Katte. The deity of Puttur Sri Mahalingeshwara Temple was offered puja at the Katte during a procession conducted as part of the temple fair every year. After Gandhi’s visit, it came to be known as ‘Gandhi Katte’.

Gandhi had visited Puttur while he was on his way from Madikeri to Mangaluru. When there was a move to acquire the land, where the ‘Katte’ is situated for the construction of a bus stand, the people of Puttur, under the banner of Echhara Balaga, led by Purandar Bhat, campaigned nearly eight years to protect the historical structure.

After Karnataka High Court vacated the stay in December 2019, the Puttur City Municipal Council (CMC) took up renovation work.

Resident S N Amrith said, “Gandhi Katte is a heritage structure. After eight years, the Gandhi Katte and Ashwattha Katte were restored finally. The work on the restoration of Gandhi Katte will enhance the sanctity of the place. The structure should be an inspiration for the younger generation.”

He said Gandhi’s message in Kannada, English and Hindi should be written around the Katte.

Flower pots should be placed. Granite seats should be arranged on either side near the Katte. Parking of two-wheelers should not be allowed near Gandhi Katte, he added.

Inspired by Gandhi, the Puttur residents have dug a well to solve the drinking water woes at Ragikumeri.