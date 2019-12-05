Gandhi Katte work to begin as HC vacates stay

The renovation work of Gandhi Katte in Puttur will commence within a day or two.

CMC Commissioner Roopa T Shetty told DH that the High Court had vacated the stay on the work. The court has asked CMC to retain the statue of Gandhi at Gandhi Katte.

As the katte was in a bad condition, the CMC decided to take up the renovation work. It was a long-pending demand by Puttur citizens (led by B Purandara Bhat and others) for the restoration of Gandhi Katte.

Mahatma Gandhi visited Puttur on February 24, 1934. It was a historic day for the residents of Puttur. He was accompanied by Sadashiv Rao, Sundara Rao, Kota Shivarama Karanth, N S Kille and others.

He sat on Ashwatha Katte near Puttur bus stand and took rest and interacted with people. CMC had earmarked Rs 8 lakh for the renovation of Gandhi Katte.