Gandhi lit the light of freedom struggle in Ponnampet

Mahatma Gandhi had visited Ponnampet in Kodagu on February 22, 1934, when the freedom struggle was at its peak in the country.

From Kerala, Gandhi had visited the district and had stayed at Ramakrishna Sharadashrama.

He had even collected information on the locals from donor Puthamane Ponnamma.

"A large number of people had gathered at a vast field to listen to Gandhi. After delivering a speech on freedom struggle in Ponnampet, he had left for Somwarpet. A large number of people had gathered at the venue. A few had even followed Gandhi till they could follow. It was an emotional scene," said senior citizens M S Kushalappa and Katimada Jimmi Annaiah.

Gandhi had visited an old woman at Kaikeri en route to Somwarpet. Later, he had visited the house of Gundugutti Manjunathaiah following pressure from writer Kodagina Gowramma.

Gowramma had handed over all her gold ornaments to Gandhi for the upliftment of the underprivileged in society. Gandhi had stayed in the house of Guruppa near Belur and later left for Mangaluru via Madikeri.

Gandhi Gadde

The field where Gandhi had delivered his speech at Ponnampet is called Gandhi Gadde even to this day.

In memory of Gandhi's visit to Ponnampet, a statue of Gandhi has been installed in Ponnampet.

The house where he stayed at Ramakrishna Ashrama no longer exists. However, the Mysore Sandal soap and towel used by Gandhi while he was staying in the house of Guruppa is now stored at Jayalakshmi Ammanni Vilasa Kendra at Manasagangothri in Mysuru.

Though Guruppa who had hosted Gandhi has passed away, his children are still staying in the house which had accommodated the 'Father of the Nation' in the past.

Recently, at a memorial programme, Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal and Kannada and culture department assistant director Darshana had visited the house of Guruppa and felicitated family members.

The deputy commissioner had said that Guruppa's family is known for simplicity after getting influenced by Gandhi.