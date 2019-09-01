Ganesha idol made from artificial currencies

Three artistes of Manipal Sand Heart team have made a unique 12-ft tall idol of Lord Ganesh using artificial currency notes of 21 countries.

The art work was inaugurated at Sai Radha Motors on Vidya Samudra Road near Old Gitanjali Theatre in Udupi on Saturday.

Artistes Srinath Manipal, Venki Palimar and Ravi Hirebettu named the idol as “Vishwa Dhanadheepa Ganesha.”

Apart from the currency notes of India, notes from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, China, Afghanistan, Bhutan, UAE, the US, Israel and other countries have been used. These currency notes have been artistically placed to make Ganesha idol.

The team of artists in the past had made Ganesh idols out of paper cup, handmade paper, handloom items, biscuits, pulses and others during the previous Ganesha Chathurthi festivals.