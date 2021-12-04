Gang war: Urwa police arrest four

Urwa police arrested four youth in connection with a gang war that ended with grievous injuries to a youth in Urwa police station jurisdiction on the night of November 27.

The arrested youth Navaneeth, Hemanth, Deekshith and Sandesh, all members of Boloor Gang, had assaulted a youth in retaliation for the murder of one Indrajeeth at Barke police station jurisdiction in 2020, said Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

The members of the Boloor Gang were keen on assaulting one Ankith, brother of Kaushik and Ashik who were in prison after murdering Indrajeeth. But they ended up assaulting Shravan, a friend of Ankith. Shravan had suffered serious injuries with 17 stitches and is now recovering, said the commissioner.

Indrajeeth was murdered by the Talwar Jagga gang also called the Boloor gang. There was rivalry between the Boloor gang and Alake gang for many years. In 2014, the rivalry had led to the murder of Sanjay, son of Talwar Jagga alias Janardhan of Boloor gang, by Alake gang’s Ashrith, Abhilash, Vikas, Karthik, Puneeth and Vijay, he added.

In retaliation to the murder of Sanjay, a murder attempt was made on Rithesh of the Alake gang in 2019. Once again in 2020, Indrajith of the Alake gang was murdered by Ullas Kanchan, Gautham, Rakesh, Sharan, Kaushik, Ashik, Mokshith, Jagga, Nothin Poojary, Devadas Poojary from the Boloor gang, said the commissioner.

Shravan was assaulted by 13 to 14 people and all will be arrested soon. Police seized three swords, three bikes and an autorickshaw from the arrested, he added.

Warning

Commissioner N Shashi Kumar issued strict warnings to those engaged in a gang war in Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate jurisdiction.

Stern action will be taken against all those involved in antisocial activities, he said.

“Mangaluru police will not tolerate any such antisocial activities. If rowdy sheeters behave well, then their case will be closed,” he added.