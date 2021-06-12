Ganja peddling: Bank staff member, students held

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Jun 12 2021, 00:58 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2021, 01:02 ist

Based on the allegations of ganja peddling, five people, including a bank staff member, were arrested by the town police on Thursday night.

Sumanth (22), a resident of Postal Quarters, Chain Gate, Madikeri and SBI, Madikeri, bank staff member, Rajesh (22), a painter from Putani Nagar, Muhammed Aslam (23), a resident of Hodavada village and a BBM student from St Annamma College, Virajpet, K K Bopanna (22), a resident of Bethu village in Napoklu and a final year HRD student at Field Marshal K M Cariappa College, Madikeri and C C Akshat (24), an agriculturist from Bethu village, are the arrested.

Ganja worth Rs 1.26 lakh weighing 750 grams, 11 grams Amphetamine, 0.8 gram MDMA and a two-wheeler have been seized from the accused.

Based on a tip-off, the town police conducted a raid at Chain Gate and held the accused.

The raid operation was carried out by Madikeri Circle Inspector P V Venkatesh, PSI M T Anthima, personnel K K Dinesh, H S Shrinivas, B K Pravin, Nagarak Kadagannavar, Arun Kumar, Sunil, K M Dharma, L S Shashikumar, Divya and Sowmya.

