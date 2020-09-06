Ganja peddling on rise in Udupi

The ganja menace has once again raised its ugly head in Udupi district. After the lockdown relaxation, the drug peddling has increased with the supply from outside the state.

The police had seized 55.5 kg of ganja during the raid in various places in the district in the month of August alone. The accused, hailing from Kerala, Tamil Nadu and locals had been arrested along with vehicles being seized.

Seven ganja sale cases have come to light in Udupi district in the month of August.

On August 13, 1.100 kg of ganja worth Rs 33,000 was seized at Kodi in Kondapur. On August 14, 300 grams of ganja was seized at Athradi bus stand.

On August 16, 1.5 kg of ganja was seized during a raid at Panakadakatte in Kundapura.

On August 20, 2.38 kg of ganja was seized while it was being sold in a car at Varamballi in Brahmabar.

On August 22, 49.150 kg of ganja that was transported in an Uttar Pradesh registered lorry along with bamboo was seized at Krishi Vigyan Kendra Cross in Brahmavar.

On August 23, 1.105 kg of ganja was seized at Vakwadi while 320 grams of ganja was seized at Padebettu in Kaup on August 29. Along with ganja sale, cases pertaining to the smoking of ganja were also registered in Shirva, Kundapura, Udupi, Manipal, Brahmavar and Siddapura areas.

Before the announcement of the Covid-19 induced lockdown, the district had seen an increase in ganja peddling cases.

According to statistics available from the police department, 11 ganja peddling and smoking cases were registered in January, 52 cases in February and 19 in cases in March.

After the lockdown, only one case in April and 5 cases in May were registered. In 2018, 106 cases pertaining to ganja sale and smoking and in 2019, 175 cases pertaining to ganja peddling were registered in Udupi district.

As ganja is supplied in buses, trains and parcels, cracking the case is a headache for the police. Substance abuse is also prevalent in colleges and hostels.

Udupi Superintendent of Police Vishnuvardhan said, “The sealdown of the border areas in Udupi gave a break to the transportation of ganja to the district. With the opening of the border, transportation has once again commenced. The police are carrying out frequent raids near colleges, hostels and a few sensitive areas in the district.”

On the other hand, in Mangaluru Police Commissionerate jurisdiction, 18 drug peddling and other related cases were registered during the year.

In 2019, 71 cases were registered. In 2019, along with ganja, the police had seized MDMA, charas, cocaine and LSD papers as well.