Gas leak: Woman dies

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Oct 26 2021, 01:42 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2021, 01:45 ist
Vigneshwari

A 24-year-old woman died following a leakage in the gas from the gas geyser in a homestay near Dairy Farm in Madikeri. 

The deceased is Vigneshwari, a resident of Ballari. She was working in Mumbai.

She along with her four friends had arrived in Madikeri two days ago. When she failed to come out of the bathroom, the door was broken open and she was found lying unconscious.

By the time she was shifted to hospital, she had already lost her life. A case has been registered. 

Coorg Homestay Owners' Association president Ananthashayana said that the woman was residing in a homestay that was not registered with the tourism department.

The owner of the homestay is staying abroad and a local individual is maintaining it. The district administration has failed to act against unauthorised homestays, he added. 

