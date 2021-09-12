Gauri Ganesha idols immersed

The Gauri Ganesha idols installed by various committees in Virajpet were immersed with traditional fervour on Sunday.

The Balanjaneya Ganeshotsava Samithi on Appayya Swamy Road, Arasunagara Ganeshotsava Samithi and Dakkani Mohalla Ganeshotsava Samithi had installed the Ganesha idols.

The idols were immersed at Gowri Kere. Gauri Ganeshotsava was known for its grand procession in Virajpet in the past. However, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the celebration was a low key affair.