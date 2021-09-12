Gauri Ganesha idols immersed

The Gauri Ganesha idols installed by various committees in Virajpet were immersed with traditional fervour on Sunday.
The Balanjaneya Ganeshotsava Samithi on Appayya Swamy Road, Arasunagara Ganeshotsava Samithi and Dakkani Mohalla Ganeshotsava Samithi had installed the Ganesha idols.
The idols were immersed at Gowri Kere. Gauri Ganeshotsava was known for its grand procession in Virajpet in the past. However, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the celebration was a low key affair.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
‘Lemon village’ coming up in eastern Assam
Fish, shellfish in Goa river found laced with polymers
In Pics | Chief Ministers who have resigned this year
An unlikely foreign legion of YouTubers defends China
How 9/11 evacuation helped make skyscrapers safe today
New FBI memo hints at Saudi link to 9/11 hijackers
US Open: How everything changed in a New York minute
Oil palm in Northeast: Threat to biodiversity?