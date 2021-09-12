Gauri Ganesha idols immersed

Gauri Ganesha idols immersed

DHNS
DHNS, Virajpet,
  • Sep 12 2021, 21:15 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2021, 22:14 ist
The immersion of the Ganesha idol installed by Balanjaneya Ganeshotsava Samithi was held in Virajpet on Sunday.

The Gauri Ganesha idols installed by various committees in Virajpet were immersed with traditional fervour on Sunday.

The Balanjaneya Ganeshotsava Samithi on Appayya Swamy Road, Arasunagara Ganeshotsava Samithi and Dakkani Mohalla Ganeshotsava Samithi had installed the Ganesha idols.

The idols were immersed at Gowri Kere. Gauri Ganeshotsava was known for its grand procession in Virajpet in the past. However, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the celebration was a low key affair.

