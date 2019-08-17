Geologists visit Ayyappa Betta

Following the appearance of a chasm on Ayyappa Betta, a team of Geologists visited the spot on Saturday.

“The chasm would have developed after the moisture content in the soil increased following rain. The residents living in the foothills of the hilly ranges should be alert always,” said geologist Sundan Basu.

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said, “Geologists have warned of impending danger if the rainfall increases in the region. A detailed report will be submitted to the district administration after conducting a detailed soil test. As many as 54 families residing at Ayyappa Betta and Nehru Betta have been shifted to a relief centre. Another team of experts will visit the region after the rain recedes.”