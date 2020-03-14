Germany-returned man admitted to isolation ward

A man from Kaup who had returned from Germany recently was admitted at an isolation ward in the district government hospital, Ajjarakadu, in Udupi on Saturday.

He is suspected of being infected with coronavirus and the swab samples were sent for testing to a laboratory, Udupi District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Sudhirchandra Sooda said.

The samples of three persons admitted in isolation wards in the district had tested negative.

Meanwhile, Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha clarified that the death of an 82-year-old man (who breathed his last while undergoing ‘Panchakarma’ treatment at a medical institute in Hoode, Udupi) was not connected with coronavirus.

The octogenarian, a native of Punjab, was in Hoode since November and had died of cardiac arrest, said the deputy commissioner.

Strict action will be taken against those who spread rumours to create panic in society, warned the deputy commissioner.