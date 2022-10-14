Get all academic documents at your door step with 'Project Mangala'

The Department of Posts has introduced a new initiative called ‘Project Mangala’ to deliver all types of academic documents, final-semester mark sheets, degree/ diploma certificates to students' doorsteps through Speed Post. The initiative was launched at the Karnataka Polytechnic College, Mangaluru (KPT).

Girish Babu, in-charge Principal of Karnataka Polytechnic College, Mangaluru and Senior Superintendent of Post Offices Sriharsha N unveiled the 'Project Mangala' logo. For the first time in Karnataka, diploma college mark sheets and diploma degree certificates will now reach the student's doorstep through Speed Post. Shriharsha, handed over the agreement copy to Girish Babu.

The Department of Posts is already delivering millions of documents viz government documents, Aadhaar card, passport, PAN card, debit card, ATM card, cheque book etc. to people's doorsteps everyday. Now it is ready to deliver all kinds of educational documents through Speed Post.

Presently, marks cards of PU, degree and final semester certificates are printed and sent to the colleges a few months after students complete their courses and students have to take leave from college or work to collect the certificates. Under the new initiative, the Department of Posts will help in overcoming this inconvenience.

Shriharsha said the certificate/mark sheets will be delivered to any city in India through the Speed Post service. The address to be delivered may be different from the address mentioned in the college at the time of admission. In the absence of students, any member of their family can receive the certificate. The certificate/mark sheet will be delivered to the student's doorstep by Speed Post within two to five days. Students will be informed through SMS at various stages -- from booking till delivery. Speed Post articles containing certificates can be tracked at www.indiapost.gov.in

The Department of Posts has already submitted a proposal to all other PUs and Higher Education Institutions in Mangaluru and a positive response is expected from these institutions in the coming days, he said.