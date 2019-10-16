‘Getting BPL cards using false documents a crime’

District In-charge Secretary N Manjunath Prasad directed officials to book criminal cases under IPC Section 420 against people who had availed of BPL ration cards by furnishing false details.

Prasad was addressing officials at a review meeting organised at the Netravathy Hall of the Zilla Panchayat on Wednesday.

He said, “Obtaining BPL ration cards by furnishing false documents is an unpardonable mistake. The ineligible should surrender BPL cards to the Department of Food and Civil Supplies. Officials should identify the ineligible BPL card holders and file criminal cases against them for cheating the government.”

He expressed displeasure with the Forest Department for stalling reconstruction of houses for the flood victims in Belthangady taluk.

“The issue will be discussed at government-level. Measures will be taken to ensure that flood victims get compensation at the earliest,” the secretary added.

Prasad directed the officials to earmark land to construct crematoria in all villages.

Garbage slide

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh said that Rs 20 crore would be required to rehabilitate the garbage slide victims at Pacchanady and Mandara.

The expert committee constituted by the state government has suggested ‘biomining’ to overcome the garbage issue at Pacchanady, which requires Rs 50 crore, she added.

District Development Cell Project Director Santhosh Kumar said that the retaining wall on the banks of River Nethravathi at Thumbe vented dam had collapsed in the rain. An amount of Rs 8 crore was required to reconstruct the retaining wall, he added.

District Health Officer Dr Ramakrishna Rao said that 1,322 dengue cases had been reported in Dakshina Kannada. Similarly, 2,082 malaria, 150 leptospirosis and 210 H1N1 cases were reported in the district, said the officer.