Ghol fish sold for Rs 1.90 lakh

A Ghol fish that had fallen into the net of Shanraj Thottam, a fisherman from Malpe, was sold for Rs 1.90 lakh.
The fish which weighed 20 kg was purchased by an entrepreneur Fayaz, sources told DH.
Ghol fish known for its medicinal properties is used in the production of beauty products. There is a demand for delicacies made from Ghol fish in the hotels.
Ghol fish is found in the deep sea and is also available in Sri Lanka, according to sources.
